One East Texas family was celebrating Monday afternoon as they finalized the adoption of their 6-year-old daughter via livestream video with an Angelina County judge.
“I’ve been in foster care for 80 years,” Caspia Loera said.
Nick and Jill Loera first started fostering Caspia in January of 2019. Jill said Caspia has been in foster care 848 days, or since she was 3 years old.
When asked if she was excited to finally be adopted, Caspia said, “Yes, yes, yes!”
The couple had not been able to have children of their own, and they both saw the need for foster and adoptive parents through their jobs as teachers. The process to become foster parents lasted from September-December of 2018 and involved a lot of paperwork and training, they said.
They said it was exciting and a little nerve-racking when Caspia came into their home. However, the transition went well, which is not the norm, Jill said.
“She was our first placement,” Jill said. “It was a pretty quick connection, and she adjusted great.”
Caspia said she was scared and happy when she first came to live with her mom and dad.
The date for the adoption was pushed back a few weeks, but when they set it, time flew by, and Caspia was counting down the days.
“Six days! One, two, three, four, five, six,” Caspia said while demonstrating her counting skills on her fingers.
The family sat down together around a computer to tune into the stream. During the court proceedings, Nick and Jill said they understood that they were becoming the natural parents of Caspia, that their home is a safe, healthy place for her to grow up and that being a part of their family is in her best interests.
When the adoption was completed and the Loeras posed for a photo in their custom Mama, Papa and Baby Penguin shirts, Caspia looked up with a smile and said, “This is my forever family.”
