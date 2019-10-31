The height of the spooky season has arrived, and families all over East Texas will be gathering the buckets, the costumes, the makeup and the jackets for all different kinds of Halloween celebrations.
The City of Lufkin will host a Main Street Trick-or-Treat event from 3-5 p.m. where families can visit businesses in the light of day for free. Taylor Commiato, executive director of the Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the event has gone on for several years.
“The goal is to bring the community together,” Commiato said. “It gives the kids a safe place to go and trick or treat. It’s during the day, so you don’t have to worry about dark, unlit areas. The community comes together — the businesses downtown love to see the children dress up, and it’s a great way for the city to be involved in a fun holiday.”
It is also a chance for the downtown community to focus on the children and parents in their community rather than simply shopping, she said.
“I like to walk around and take photos of everybody because there’s so many cute little costumes,” she said. “Actually, this year I get to bring my own little trick-or-treater, so I’m looking forward to that.”
Kurth Memorial Library will host its annual Haunted Library event right after the Main Street Trick-or-Treat from 4:30-8 p.m.
“Aside from the fact that we really love and enjoy doing it, it’s a nice safe place for kids and their families to come trick or treat,” library director Lorraine Simoneau said. “We have lots of candy, and we like to scare a little bit.”
While they have upped their scare factor this year, Simoneau said the event will be appropriate for kids because “we’ve noticed that even the little bitties like to go through the spooky stuff.”
There will be countless decorations and scenes of things like ghouls, slashers, werewolves and more with plenty of candy, and there will be a craft station.
“I think it’s fun, and it’s a good opportunity for people to come in and see us,” Simoneau said. “Yes, we check out books and that and literacy, education and culture are all our main missions, but providing the community with family-oriented programming is also one of our big goals.”
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today in preparation for the event. No library services will be offered during the Haunted Library trick-or-treating celebration.
The Lufkin Daily News asked its Facebook followers what their favorite family Halloween spots were in the area, and some of their answers are:
■ Joann Glover: All the nursing homes! They’re awesome, and the residents love the kids. Go to Larkspur Nursing Home. It’s wonderful there on Halloween. Go to all of them.
■ Ray Funderburk: LifePoint Church at 4737 Ted Trout Drive. Come on out.
■ Steven Johnson: Lufkin Mall
■ Heather Staley: Front subdivision of Brookhollow
■ Lori McConnell Fleming: The Settlement/Carriage Drive
■ Jerron D Cauley: Crown Colony
■ Christy Kosina: Englewood
■ Amy N Armando: Idlewood subdivision, but it’s literally packed.
Churches, businesses, organizations and more will be hosting events around the county. Some of the events include:
■ The Diboll Festival Committee’s Zombie Walk from 6-8 p.m. at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center
■ Victory Assembly of God’s LifeFest from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
■ XLR8 Gymnastics’ Kid Friendly Haunted House from 6-10 p.m.
■ St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church’s Trunk or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
■ Eastview United Pentecostal Church’s Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m.
■ Denman Avenue Baptist Church’s Fall Festival from 5:30-7 p.m.
■ Gipson Funeral Home will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5:30-8 p.m.
