The Deep East Texas Council of Governments on Thursday approved two budgets totaling $20.1 million for fiscal year 2019-20.
The budget is split into administration and grants. The administration budget is $1 million and provides for DETCOG’s staff and the necessities to keep the agency running.
The grant portion of the budget is $19 million — about $1 million less than was budgeted for 2019 programs. Operational expenditures will make up $5 million and programs will make up $14 million.
“A typical agency — like municipalities or county government — knows what money they have,” Lonnie Hunt, DETCOG executive director, said. “They know how much revenue they’ll have in taxes or in various fees, so they know how much money they have and spend where they need to spend it.”
The grant budget could change based on whether grants fall through or different ones come in, Hunt said. The $19 million is an anticipated amount at this time, based on what programs they intend to cover.
The DETCOG board also approved a resolution to comment on proposed changes made to the Community Development Block Grant program review scoring process by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Currently, each of the 24 regions have a Regional Review Committee made up of representatives from their cities and counties. They determine priorities for grants and set matching fund limits.
The Deep East Texas RRC is made up of 12 representatives, six represent cities and six represent counties in the region. The Deep East Texas region does not require matching funds, Hunt said.
“Under the proposed change this would all be centralized in Austin under a state committee,” Hunt said.
“We believe the replacement of the existing Regional Review Committee structure is not in the best interest of our region or rural Texas as a whole,” the resolution reads. “Even with input and participation from each region, the priorities established at the statewide level would not accurately reflect the most pressing needs of each individual region and the communities within that region.”
DETCOG wants to work with the Department of Agriculture to find a solution that continues to help Deep East Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.