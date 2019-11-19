Showers and thunderstorms are likely toward the end of an otherwise clear week.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office are calling for today to be sunny with a high near 75 and a low around 52 Wednesday’s forecast is mostly cloudy in the day with a high near 75 and a 20% chance of thunderstorms that night and a low of 62.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms ramps up Thursday, with a 60% chance all throughout the day and night. Thursday’s expected high is 74 and the low is about 59. On Friday, the chance of rain increases to a 70%. The high is predicted to be near 68 and the low is around 48.
Saturday has a 50% chance of showers during the day, giving way to clearing skies that night. The high should be near 60 with a low around 40. Sunday’s early forecast is sunny with a high near 61.
