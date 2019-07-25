One person is dead and three others are injured following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of Zavalla.
The crash involved two vehicles, including an Angelina County Sheriff's Office patrol unit. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Greg Sanches confirmed the ACSO officer involved in the accident was Lt. Stacy Seymore.
"Lt. Seymore has been life flighted to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont," Sanches said. "A preliminary report says that he has a fracture of right foot that will require surgery and broken ribs. His left foot is also broken."
Justice of the Peace Pat Grimes pronounced one person dead at the scene. Two others injured in the crash were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter and one by ambulance.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday. DPS Sgt. David Hendry said he will release more information as it becomes available. At this time, details are scarce.
U.S. Highway 69 north of Zavalla closed near FM 1818 as authorities worked at the scene.
