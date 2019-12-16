The annual Museum of East Texas Family Day took place Sunday afternoon as a part of the ongoing Festival of Trees.
This is the 25th anniversary of the sparkling parade of trees, but Family Day has been occurring for at least 28 years now. The day proved to be one of Christmas wonder for the whole family with the museum shop open, Santa Claus in attendance, a room designated for arts and crafts, and, of course, more than 100 trees decorated by local families and businesses.
Festival of Trees co-chair Lacey Louce said the event began as a fundraiser to bring money to the guild “with only twelve trees, and it’s grown into 160-plus trees.” All the money raised from businesses buying trees to decorate for the event goes to art scholarships for children and adults.
Louce said her favorite part of the yearly event is “seeing all of the creativity.”
“It’s really like an art exhibit,” she said. “Every single tree is different, so it’s fun to come and see everybody’s creativity and hard work.”
Robert and Jennifer Gardner, along with their daughters Evangeline, 7, and Emmalena, 6, come to Festival of Trees every year, but this is their first year to come get a picture with Santa at Family Day. Evangeline said she was especially excited about seeing “the tree that’s completely pink, because pink is my favorite color.”
“I think there’s fairies on it and unicorns,” she said.
In contrast, Emmalena’s favorite tree was one decorated in blue, because it has a reindeer on top, and said her “favorite reindeer is Rudolph.”
Barbara Richert teaches art throughout the community, and Saturday she hosted a place at Family Day for attendees to come in and make art to celebrate the holiday season. Families could make a Christmas tree, Hanukkah menorah or a Kwanzaa kanorah out of paper plates. There were also snowmen crafts and coloring pages to decorate for the smaller children.
Richert said her motivation for hosting the art room is seeing that “the parents are drawing with the kids. It’s a great reinforcement for art.”
Executive director J.P. McDonald said the museum thoroughly enjoys Family Day each year.
“We love seeing the children and the families,” she said. “We are so excited that our friend Santa is here each year, and we are doubly excited that Santa has elves with him this year.”
McDonald also made note of the multiple events coming up throughout the rest of the Festival of Trees.
“We encourage people to come see the trees and look at the exhibitions,” she said.
From December 19-23, the event will be open until 8 p.m., giving everyone a chance to marvel at the almost 200 trees decorated throughout the museum.
