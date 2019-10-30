One man is dead after a one-vehicle crash Monday night on state Highway 7, about 11 miles east of Crockett.
Jarrett Perkins, 33, from Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates Perkins’ 2009 Nissan truck was eastbound when the truck went off the right hand side of the road, according to Hendry’s report.
Perkins overcorrected to the left and crossed back over the highway, where he struck a tree, according to the report.
Perkins was ejected from the truck, which caught fire and burned, according to the report.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time, Hendry said.
