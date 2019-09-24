Junior Achievement is gearing up for its second annual Stock Market Challenge: A Night on Wall Street coming up Oct. 22.
“The Stock Market Challenge is a very mission-minded event that we bring to Lufkin,” executive director Staci Hodges said. “We provide local high school students with the opportunity to experience Wall Street.”
The event is a two-fold competition for students and adults. Teams of four students from area high schools compete in the morning. The event ties perfectly into the organization’s financial literacy curriculum.
Students receive the curriculum ahead of time and prepare for the competition to invest $1 million in fictitious stock portfolios. Whoever has the highest net worth by the end of the two-hour competition wins.
“Last year we had 37 student teams of four from Angelina County public schools, and this year we plan to grow that by inviting Nacogdoches ISD to participate, as well,” Hodges said.
Then that evening, the event is flipped to become a corporate challenge. Last year, 55 corporate teams of four participated.
“This is a fun activity,” Hodges said. “The proceeds go back to the mission of Junior Achievement. It’s our largest fundraiser of the year. It’s a thrill, a competition, and it’s teaching the adults the stock market as well as the students.”
Corporate teams should sign up before Oct. 8, when the organization will host a team captain training with all the information necessary for a team to be successful.
There are multiple levels of sponsorship, including the Bull Market Sponsorship that includes an adult team and funding for a student team. Teams with the Bull Market Sponsorship can watch the student competition to cheer their student teams on and take pictures with them.
“The proceeds from this event go right back into impacting the Angelina County students by providing them with financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness programs,” Hodges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.