Rainy weather early Tuesday led to freshly-placed asphalt running off the road widening project on U.S. Highway 69 south, just north of Zavalla.
The new layer of asphalt was laid off the roadway drivers are using through the area and onto roads being constructed as part of the widening project for the highway. No vehicles were damaged and no one was hurt in the incident.
“The asphalt was laid, and with the weather today, it ran,” said Rhonda Oaks, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin district communications officer.
“We did have the asphalt run into the ditches and into some ground water. We are inspecting the area.”
Johnson Brothers of Roanoke is the TxDOT contractor who laid the asphalt. Oaks said Johnson will be over the cleanup effort, which got underway on Tuesday.
In addition to TxDOT, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be inspecting the area. No timeline has been established for how long the cleanup efforts will take, Oaks said.
