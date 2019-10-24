Clawson Assembly of God is kicking off its first Hell House in six years from 7-10 p.m. tonight.
Hell House is a walk-through experience designed to introduce people to the “Present Darkness” that lies around them, youth pastor Jordan Collard said.
“We want to expose the present darkness in today’s society,” he said. “We really believe there are a lot of ways that Satan is working that people don’t even realize, dividing our nation, getting into our homes, families minds.”
The biggest misconception about Hell House is that it is a haunted house, he said. The church’s goal for Hell House is summed up by Ephesians 5:11: “Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness. Instead, expose them.”
“We’re exposing darkness, and we’re wanting to give people a taste of what it looks like. What is the difference between darkness and light?” Collard said.
Hell House has several rooms in which people can witness scenes of sex trafficking, suicide, rioting, heavy music and even heaven and hell, as demons narrate the scenes.
While the church does offer a prayer of salvation at the end of the walk through, the first thing the pastor says when the audience enters the room is that they are not asking people to say a prayer because they’re afraid of hell, but they are offering people a chance to follow the light or Christ Jesus, Collard said.
Jennifer May designed the sex trafficking scene. In it, a young girl downloads the popular messaging app Snapchat, even though her mom told her not to.
The audience watches as the girl begins to message a boy she doesn’t know, and the boy convinces her to meet him. Then they meet the girl in the den of the sex trafficking ring with other girls and women who have been tricked or sold into slavery.
The girl’s story is based on a true story, May said. She said she wanted to bring awareness to people about how easily even grown women can be manipulated into slavery.
“You think it can’t happen, but you never know,” May said.
Kristina Poage plays the demon in the sex trafficking scene. She manipulates the traffickers and gives the audience real world statistics on sex trafficking in the U.S. As a parent, Poage said she has been encouraged to have open communication with her children about the dangers of online predators.
“It’s made me super aware of the restrictions and guidelines we should put on our kids,” she said. “We live in a very virtual world. Kids have access to the internet and social media. They’re very connected, whereas we weren’t that connected when I was growing up.
“It just made me aware of how predators have easy access to girls right now. It’s a click of a button.”
Poage also worked with Hell House when the church hosted it in the past. She said the experience is intense.
“It’s amazing to see the realization in your audience of the true darkness behind the actions,” she said. “A lot of times we only see the people’s actions, and we think everything is in our control, but there are a lot of things going on in the spiritual realm that are affecting our decision and the things we do.”
The suicide scene is a more minimalistic experience. Joshua Williams plays the role of a demon and Rene Ramos plays the role of a boy with depression and anxiety who is eventually pushed to commit suicide.
The room begins with Ramos sitting in a chair with his head in his hands as Williams is walking around him, telling him things like “your parents were right — nobody loves you,” feeding his anxiety. After the scene is over, Williams tells the audience that they contributed to Ramos’ pain by ostracizing him, bullying him, spreading rumors about him, etc.
“I look at my role as a judgment of your own character,” Williams said. “It really makes you think about how you treat other people.”
For Ramos, his character hits pretty close to home. He said he has dealt with feelings of depression and anxiety, himself, and has even attempted suicide. But his life was changed when he found Jesus.
“I really don’t know how to describe it, honestly,” Ramos said. “It brings back memories from my past. But I really want to show people what causes people my age to take their own life.”
Hell House will run from 7-10 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday and Oct. 30-31. Cost of admission is $10.
