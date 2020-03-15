Local author and publisher Anita M. Dixon is hosting a Get the Book Done seminar to teach local authors how to self-publish their books.
“My goal for this seminar is to remove the fears and stigma from self-publishing,” Dixon said. “If you can get past your fear and the stigmas around publishing your own body of work, that’s like 60% of the hurdle.”
Dixon said she has always been an avid reader, and writing and reading have always been a part of her. In 2015, she published her first book called “Broken for Greatness” that she describes as a personal testimony of the struggles and growth in her life.
“I literally had no idea what I was doing,” Dixon said. “Nobody around me was publishing books, so I had to teach myself everything. I had to find my own cover designer. I was literally on my knees crying trying to figure out how to upload that book to Amazon, but I was determined.”
Her passion has been the driving force keeping her going through the ups and downs, and she hopes to use that passion to help others realize their dreams.
“I just want to get everybody in one room and give them a crash course to take away their fears,” Dixon said. “My most common question is, where do I start? Just start writing. Figure out what to do with it later.”
The seminar will be from 2-4 p.m. on April 11 and includes a speaker and workshops with a break. Everyone who attends will receive a customized notebook. Tickets are $15 for the early-bird special, $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP access.
After the seminar, Dixon will hold a book signing for her book “Get the Book Done. Get Over Yourself and Publish in 90 Days.”
The book will cover the topics of the seminar in depth — how to keep going when you want to give up and how to get over your fears.
“I was terrified when I put my first book out there,” Dixon said. “Would people hate it? What are they going to think about me? And I ended up deciding to do it.
“That’s what it all comes down to. It’s not about anybody else. As long as you do it and accomplish it, it’s never a flop if you face your fears. There’s no such thing as failing if you overcome your own fears and publish your own book.”
The more you write, the better you get, Dixon said.
She started Phoenix Publishing House last year to publish her work under a business with an umbrella of protection, and since then, she has been getting a steady stream of clients who want her help.
“We specialize in helping indie authors to take the thoughts from their minds and their tablets and manifest them into tangible results,” she said. “We have established a rapport with amazing cover designers, formatters, editors — a full service publishing company.”
In two years, Dixon has self published more than 20 books.
“Self-publishing is very rewarding. It can be very lucrative if you’re consistent with it, if you put out excellent results, if you put in the work to research and find out who your readers are,” Dixon said.
The goal of the seminar is to empower authors to publish themselves, and if they need a helping hand beyond the seminar, Dixon’s publishing house can help, she said.
“Your story deserves to be heard. It’s not going to do anything but nag you until you get it out, anyway, so you might as well get it out. And you’d be surprised how much your story can help someone else.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit anitamdixon.com.
