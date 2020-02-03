Angelina County has one animal control officer responsible for investigating calls from concerned citizens throughout the county — and she does nearly triple the work of the average deputy.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office was the workplace of 49 certified peace officers in 2018, according to that year’s annual report. That included 35 deputies out and patrolling regularly, according to Capt. Alton Lenderman.
Dispatchers for the sheriff’s office received 26,370 calls in 2018, including 20,802 calls made to 911 — and deputies responded to 18,954 calls.
Melanie Wade started working for the county a few years ago, but she has decades of experience in animal control. In 2018, she investigated 1,544 calls concerning animals or livestock.
The 35 deputies patrolling regularly answered the other 17,410 calls, an average of 497 calls per deputy.
In early January, a post on social media by Molly James, a local animal advocate, took off. It featured an image of a scrawny black female Great Dane in a small subdivision off U.S. Highway 69 south. As concern for the animal grew online, so did frustration with the sheriff’s office for not having handled the situation. Several of the individuals commenting on the original post threatened to steal the dog from her owner.
Wade was on vacation at the time, a vacation Lenderman said was well-deserved. He said that left the responsibility for checking on the dog to whichever deputy could respond. They took photos and compiled a case for her to review when she returned, he said.
“At night, on weekends or on vacation, a deputy will go out and do the initial report and take any immediate action that needs to be taken,” Lenderman said. “If something just needs investigation, they’re forwarded to her.”
Wade returned from vacation with a stack of investigations to read, close or follow up on. She made several trips out to the property to check on the Dane within that first week back, she said.
During her investigations, she looks at the age of the dogs, if they’ve ever been to the vet or if there’s a medical issue.
While the Dane was skinny, Wade learned the other dogs in the owner’s care were healthy. On one of her first visits, the Dane was clearly energetic and barking at her, she said. This is what led her to question whether it was abuse, neglect or if it was a medical issue.
The dog’s owner declined to talk to The Lufkin Daily News.
The dog was in the care of the owner’s family in early January while he was on vacation, Wade said.
When she finally made contact with him, he told her the dog had been skinny despite his best efforts. He’d visited multiple feed stores and spent a lot of money over several weeks in an attempt to cure whatever was ailing her.
“A lot of times you’ve just got to educate people. A lot of these people just think that going to the feed store ... they can pick up wormer,” she said.
“They self-medicate,” Lenderman said.
“Not all of these wormers that these stores sell actually treat all the parasites,” Wade said. “Some of the needed medications can only be prescribed by a veterinarian.”
She required the owner to take the dog to the vet and follow their instructions. And Wade followed up with the owner to ensure this happened.
The dog began looking better within weeks, pictures from James show.
Wade said these types of cases are common.
Many of the calls she gets and investigates are for situations that are not actually dire, but the result of a lack of communication or understanding, she said.
While that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want people calling about potentially bad situations, she wants the public to trust her judgment.
A while back, she had another case she was investigating that also involved a Great Dane. People again threatened to steal the dog if nobody helped, she said.
“Yes, this Great Dane was in horrible condition, but it was a medical condition and the owner had been taking the animal to the vet,” she said. “So these people that were just going to steal it were just jumping to the conclusion. ... I just have to investigate each one of them. Not all are real cruelty cases.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.