An arrest has been made following Saturday’s discovery of a body in a vehicle.
Nacogdoches police arrested Mykel Whitehead, 28, of Huntington, on a charge of murder in the homicide of Joseph Williams, 49, who was found in the bed of his truck at Guy York Road and FM 1475 about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. NPD made the arrest about 4:50 a.m. Sunday at a Nacogdoches hotel, a release from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office states.
ACSO investigators processed the crime scene and spoke with numerous witnesses before identifying Williams as the victim. His death may have occurred at a home in Huntington, the release from ACSO states, and Huntington Police Department Chief Bobby Epperly joined the investigation with ACSO.
About 23 hours after the discovery of Williams’ body, a warrant for Whitehead’s arrest was issued. Information gathered during the investigation led officers to believe he was at the hotel in Nacogdoches.
Whitehead has been arrested twice before in Angelina County. The first time was in 2012 for a charge of theft of property and the second on Saturday, the same day Williams’ body was discovered, for traffic violations.
Whitehead remains at the Angelina County Jail at this time with no bond set for his charge.
