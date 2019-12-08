HUDSON — The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department kicked off its free Trail of Lights Christmas event this weekend, complete with pictures with Santa Claus.
Friday evening, families explored the trail together, and kids could be heard exclaiming:
“Look, there’s Christmas trees ahead!”
“Oh, Mom, it’s so beautiful!”
Rebekah and Chris Garcia visited the trail with their children 17-year-old Ariel and 11-year-old Daniel Garcia. She said they had wanted to visit last year, but they couldn’t make it, so she was happy to make it this year.
“It’s small here and there’s not much to do, so whenever there is something, we try to take advantage of it,” Rebekah said. “It’s festive and fun.”
“And I didn’t have to put up any Christmas lights,” Chris said.
The Trail of Lights has been around for three years now.
Clay Welch said the fire department was searching for other ways to fundraise, and they originally thought about doing a scary Christmas event, but they wanted to expand their events to something more family-friendly.
“We got to thinking, and us older ones used to go drive around and watch Christmas lights, but we never had anything to walk through and enjoy as a family,” Welch said. “I said, ‘Well, why don’t we take out everything in our trail and just deck it with a bunch of Christmas lights.’”
That year, they started last minute and spent a chunk of money and time to get it going. Each year, it has gotten bigger, and they have been able to add more lights, he said.
This year there will be Christmas music playing and hot cocoa offered. Santa Claus will visit for pictures every Saturday.
“I love to see people’s reactions,” he said. “Everything we ever do up here is for the community.”
While admission is free, they do take donations of old Christmas lights, old Christmas trees, cash or clothes and canned goods to give to victims of fire.
“This is something you don’t see very often,” Welch said. “I always used to see people coming together as strangers or friends and families. You no longer see that as much with technology and being so busy. It’s nice to get out and just see pretty lights.”
