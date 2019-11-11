Today is a day of thankfulness for many and for honoring those who served in the U.S. military.
For Kay Knight-Price, today is a day to remember her father, John R. Knight, who was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army with the 11th Airborne Division during World War II. Knight served from Feb. 16, 1943, through Dec. 25, 1945, leaving his new, young wife at home.
Unlike many who served in the war, Knight came home to live a long life after his service.
It was three years after he died in 1995 when Knight-Price came across a Lufkin Daily News article her father had written while he served overseas.
On the front page of the Feb. 5, 1945, issue, the headline read: “Americans Push Manila Cleanup” followed by: “Germans Pushed Back On Both Sides.” Knight’s article ran front and center: “Lufkin Paratrooper In Jump Near Manila Had Written Of Experiences.”
“Pfc. Knight with the 11th Airborne Division, made a jump in the push for the recapture of the Philippine’s capital and the latest report gave the paratroopers location as 18 miles from the city, entering from the south,” the article read.
Knight detailed the timeline and feelings of the paratroopers as they prepared for a drop, a shift from the monotony of waiting for battle and the heart-pounding sensation of dropping from an airplane with 25 other men.
“It is hard to explain the feeling one has in those few seconds that pass from the time he leaves the ship until he receives the terrific opening shock of the canopy that streams in the prop blast of him,” he wrote.
“Sounds easy, doesn’t it? From time to time some G.I. of another branch of the service says, ‘Those paratroopers are overpaid, that jumping is easy.’ ‘That’s all, brother’ — there’s an age old saying, ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman’s wrath,’ but plenty of vacant cots in Army Hospitals have been filled by someone who belittled or underestimated, ‘Jumping Johnny’ of the airborne.”
Although Knight wrote the 1,200-plus-word article, he rarely opened up about his experiences with his children, Knight-Price said. She believes it was too upsetting for him to bring it up, but she said he would talk about it if asked directly.
“I wish I knew more,” she said. “I found this article about three years later in all this junk. We were going through it. It was falling apart and deteriorating and I took and had it laminated.”
Now the laminated front page gives a small insight to the key happenings from that day and age. Posted around his story: “Nazis Trapped By Advancing Tank Forces” and “Russ Troops 30-38 Miles From Berlin.”
“It’s history,” Knight-Price said. “It’s Lufkin’s history. ... It was very enlightening to find it, and to read it. And really see what his experiences were in Manila, because he went many places. It’s just so interesting because he was so far away.”
She was happy to know he had written of his experiences and was proud he could write so well, she said.
“I know he loved his country, and that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
