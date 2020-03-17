Rain and thunderstorms are possible throughout the week.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office issued a hazardous weather service for Angelina County and other areas in the region, warning of possible showers and thunderstorms throughout the week.
“Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible by late week, which may result in minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas,” the outlook states.
Today’s forecast includes a 50% chance of showers in the day and a 20% chance of thunderstorms at night, paired with a high near 79 and a low around 64. Wednesday’s forecast has a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the day and night with a high near 81 and a low around 68.
Thunderstorms are likely Thursday, with a 70% chance in the day and 60% chance at night. The high Thursday is 79 and the low is 61.
Showers are likely Friday with a 70% chance in the day and a 60% chance before 1 a.m. Saturday. The high is near 66 and the low is around 48. There’s a 20% chance of showers early Saturday, with a high near 62, and 60% chance in the night with a low around 47.
Sunday’s early forecast indicates a 50% chance of showers with a high near 61.
As of Monday afternoon the Neches River near Diboll and the Angelina River near Lufkin remains under flood warning.
