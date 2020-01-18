Lufkin ISD police arrested a woman at the district’s softball field house at Morris Frank Park on a charge of possession of a controlled substance on Wednesday.
A Lufkin ISD police officer responded to a call about a possible criminal trespass in progress at the softball field after one of the school’s coaches said a woman was standing outside the field house, an affidavit by the arresting officer stated.
Shelby Louise Sterling, 26, of Lufkin, told the coach she was there because she had left her phone in the field house. However, the field house is only unlocked when staff are present, and they were not, according to the affidavit.
When police arrived, Sterling told them she had gone to the building in hopes it would be unlocked because she needed to use the restroom, the affidavit stated.
The officer checked for any warrants out for Sterling and found five of them through San Augustine County and the city of Lufkin for charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, failure to appear at court for both issues and for having no insurance. The officer subsequently arrested Shelby.
Upon searching her, the officer found baggies of a green leafy substance and several baggies of a clear, crystal-like substanceb he believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Shelby was charged with possession of 1.27 ounces of marijuana and 6.6 grams of meth, the officer said.
