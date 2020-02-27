The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a Lufkin man accused of using a knife to sexually assault a woman in November of 2019.
Derrick Andrew Holst Jr., 27, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon. As of late Thursday, he remained in the Angelina County Jail with a $100,000 bond.
Lufkin police first began to investigate the incident on Nov. 11, 2019, after a woman at the local women’s shelter made an outcry against Holst, his arrest warrant states. The woman said the assault occurred two days prior on Nov. 9.
Early that morning, the woman said she was with Holst at Motel 6 when he pulled a knife on her and pushed it against her chest to coerce her to take off her clothes, according to the affidavit. He also slapped her, held her by the throat and forced her to engage in sexual acts with him, the affidavit states.
Following the assault, the woman said Holst blamed her for not enjoying the assault and left, according to the affidavit. After he left, the woman called the police and was taken to the women’s shelter.
The woman said she did not scream for help as her children were nearby and she didn't want to scare them. An assessment of the woman noted bruises on both of her arms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.