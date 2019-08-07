Aaron Ramsey returned this week as director of the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter after serving a year on active duty for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.
“The first goal right off the bat is to revamp all the animal-related city ordinances,” he said. “They’re very outdated. Some are from the 1980s and I believe some are even from the 1970s. It’s definitely time to revamp those.”
He is working with other shelters throughout the state to see what their cities have done to improve the quality of life for their animals and to reduce the number of stray animals. At the same time he will be reviewing current city ordinances to see which should be updated and which are still necessary.
Ramsey plans to begin taking his proposals to the Lufkin City Council and implementing those changes in the coming year.
He returned to the United States at the end of June and spent time reconnecting with his family before going back to work.
“I’m glad to be getting back to work,” he said. “There is a lot of work, here, still to do. The volunteers, Molly James and others in the community, have continued to do a great job. I’ve been hearing of all the great things they’ve done since I’ve been gone.”
Paula Taylor, now assistant director at the shelter, served as the interim director in Ramsey’s absence. She ended up covering three different positions in his time away, and Ramsey said he was grateful for the hard work she put into keeping up the shelter.
“The shelter continues to work hard to improve the lives of these animals,” he said. “Paula did a great job. She had a lot of responsibility laid on her plate, even prior to my departure ... there were a lot of things she did by herself, which normally I would have helped in that position.”
