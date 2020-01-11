Seventeen Lufkin High School band and choir performers are heading to area competition this weekend to compete against 5A and 6A schools for a seat on the state band or choir.
JaNyla Wilkerson, second chair alto 1; Koryn Currier, first chair alto 1; Paige Hoelewyn, first chair soprano 2; Jaylen Sowell, fourth chair alto 1; Samantha Standley, second chair soprano 2 ; Graham Childers, third chair tenor 2; and Adam Awtrey, third chair bass 1, will be competing for choir.
Joel Sarmiento on baritone, Alyssa Kitchens on clarinet, Javarion Brown on tuba, Will Hansard on french horn, Dana Saleh on french horn, Jessica Bitner on clarinet, Karissa Holden on trumpet, Connor Ainsworth on percussion, Emerald Hernandez on bass clarinet, Erica Bitner on flute and Avery Durrett on flute are competing for band.
Karissa, a senior, said she was really hoping to land a spot on the state band because this was her last year and state comes with a lot of scholarships and opportunities. This year she has been working hard to master the fundamentals so she can apply them to her etudes, four short and difficult pieces of music assigned by instrument.
“I’ve been working on the music since the middle of July when they released it, and I’ve spent so much time on it,” sophomore Connor Ainsworth said. “I’ve spent the last few days enjoying performing it and getting ready for Saturday.”
Enjoying the performance is a key part of playing well, Connor said.
“Playing the same one- or two-minute piece of music over and over for so many months gets really boring and exhausting, but I’m trying to push through it,” he said. “I think I perform best when I enjoy it — just having a positive mindset going into the audition room helps you ease through all the pressure.”
Sophomore Erica Bitner has practiced 30 minutes to an hour a day since she received her music.
“I just don’t want any regrets,” Erica said. “When I get out, I just want to be able to say that was a good performance.”
Senior Paige Hoelewyn said it is important not to psych yourself out before a competition.
“You spend a lot of time being in your head at the audition, and it’s easy to convince yourself that you’re not going to do well or that the other people are so much better,” she said. “You just can’t do that. Even if they are better, you have to convince yourself you’re going to do well anyway.”
“Everyone in there is nervous, too,” Erica said.
The hours of practice culminate in valuable experience performing and mastering your instrument, Erica said.
“It’s an opportunity to learn new music,” Paige said. “Even if you don’t make it, you get to spend that time working and perfecting music, and you really get to know the piece that you’re singing or playing.”
JaNyla, a sophomore, said the competition makes you feel confident in everything you do.
“Whenever you perform there and if you get a chair, it helps you realize that if you can do this, you can do something more challenging if you push yourself,” she said.
It is also an opportunity to meet new talented musicians in your area, Connor said. He made friends with many of the musicians at regionals, and now he will meet more at area.
The band performers split into groups with their instruments. Then they are given a letter and perform each etude as their letter is called.
The choir auditions start by providing the performers with a few cuts of music, giving them time to practice and then waiting for their turn. Adam, a sophomore, said you perform those pieces and then sight read a piece of music with 30 seconds of practice time.
The performers can choose whether they want to perform at the 5A level or the 6A level, Karissa said. There are more spots available in the 6A level, but there are more performers competing.
“I’m excited to see everybody else who has been working on the same music as me for as long as I have; I’m ready to see how I stand among everyone else,” Connor said.
