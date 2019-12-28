Angelina County may experience a cold front and hazardous weather today and Sunday, the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office predicted on Friday.
A cold front will bring the possibility of thunderstorms today, which have the potential to be severe, the NWS said. The high will be 73 and the low around 55 in the evening.
“Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats with any storms, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” the NWS said.
Tonight’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of showers that will lead into Sunday, but the rest of Sunday will remain mostly sunny with a high near 63 and a low Sunday night around 35.
Monday and Tuesday will remain clear with highs around 60 and lows around 35. Tuesday evening’s forecast calls for a slight chance of rain.
Another round of showers is expected late Wednesday and into Thursday with a few thunderstorms being possible, but the NWS doesn’t expect any hazardous weather.
New Year’s Day has a 40% chance of showers and a high near 56 and a low near 42.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 61.
