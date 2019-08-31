Pct. 4 County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire was released from the Angelina County Jail Friday after posting bond Thursday evening.
Cheshire, 51, was arraigned by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball on Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against the family and two Class A misdemeanors, assault-family violence and interference with a request for assistance.
His bonds were set at $10,000 for the felony and $1,500 a piece for the misdemeanors.
His bond conditions require he give up his firearm and have a GPS monitoring device until acquitted of charges or ordered removal. The delay in his release after posting bond was caused by waiting for delivery of the monitor, Ball said.
Other bond conditions state that Cheshire cannot consume or possess alcohol or any non-prescribed drugs and will report to a probation officer at the officer’s discretion. He also will be required to pay a monthly $40 fee for all monitoring.
He has also been barred from speaking with any of his family or coming within 100 yards of Angelina College, Pineywoods Community Academy and the Women’s Shelter of East Texas.
Cheshire turned himself in Thursday, following a fight with his wife and child the previous week in which he allegedly punched the child and pushed his wife to the ground. Cheshire said his wife and child attacked him physically first in the affidavit. He also prevented his wife’s call for assistance to police after the incident, the affidavit states.
Cheshire’s wife told investigators about a previous incident of abuse in which he held her down by pressing a knee into her wrist for hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.