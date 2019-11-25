DIBOLL — Fifth-graders at H.G. Temple Intermediate School got a taste of the past through Colonial Day.
“It brings history to life and gives them a fun day to enjoy school,” fifth-grade teacher Kathy Custer said. “They get excited, interested. They think it’s cool.”
The first Colonial Day was held more than 25 years ago, but they took a bit of a break and started up again last year. During the day, students rotate among different stations, experiencing bits and pieces of the lives of kids their age hundreds of years ago.
“I think about Colonial Day as a day where we get to learn how people back then had to do things different than they do today,” 11-year-old Juliana Hernandez said.
Learning about the old days makes 11-year-old Mariah Dewalt feel good, she said.
“Whenever people ask what did you do in school today, I can say we learned about history and I can tell them if they don’t know about it,” Mariah said.
In Barbara Zwolinski’s class, students learned how to do beginner stitching that would have been used to create quilts. Jan Wilkerson, grandmother to fifth-grader Ryan Wilkerson, taught the students about what quilts have meant in her life.
“This one is called a wedding ring,” Wilson said. “See how those different rings go together? See how tiny those pieces are? Somebody took some material, cut pieces out, made a pattern and put it together by hand. Then they put the back together, put some cotton in the middle and then they quilted it together.”
The wedding ring design was a decorative quilt that every young girl would keep in her hope chest until she got married, Wilson said. It would be used mainly as a bedspread. Families would also keep several more plain quilts for warmth and utility purposes.
“It’s pretty, but it’s not as pretty as that one,” Wilson said. “This one is made just to stay warm with, and they might have three or four of these on their bed. They are made out of feed sacks that they took the seams out of, washed and quilted together. They are 100% cotton, and they don’t shrink like other things.”
Wilson said she remembers cuddling up in two or three of the quilts her mother and grandmother made when she was little.
“My mimi has a bunch of those, and we made one together,” 11-year-old Abygaile Hamilton said. “When I was first learning, I poked myself about 10 times. It was fun. I had to listen. Mostly I don’t like to listen, but I did that time.”
In Meli Enriquez’s class, students learned how to make lanterns out of tin cans. Ten-year-old Jayden Day said they were creating designs in the tin like a tinsmith would using a mallet and nails.
“In the Colonial days, they didn’t have electricity, so they needed candles and lanterns,” Jayden said. “It makes me inspired that people could make something out of nothing.”
“This was fun,” 11-year-old Davon Hester said. “I’m giving it to my mom.”
Enriquez said she hopes the students walk away from Colonial Day with an appreciation and knowledge of what it took to get the country started and how good it is in the country now.
In the gym, Custer’s group was learning several outside games that Colonial people would play. They learned about lawn ball, hoop and stick, whirligigs and ragball, complete with a ragball Custer created that they eventually had to duct tape the ball back together again.
“It’s similar to baseball, but they couldn’t go to Walmart and get what they needed,” Custer said. “So they used what they could find — a stick and a ball made from their mama’s sewing stuff.”
Ten-year-old CJ Johnson said she likes how the kids used to be creative. She said she likes ragball because it teaches kids that no one should make fun of someone because they aren’t using something expensive.
“It’s just things you have to do if you don’t have any money, and it’s super cool,” CJ said.
She liked candle making because she could choose her own colors and make it her own.
Ten-year-old Logan Houl loved ragball because it’s basically baseball.
“It’s fun that we played the same games,” Logan said. “I think it’s cool people could look at us like this one day. People in the past did stuff like we do, just a little different.”
Students in Lyn Switsky’s class tried out some inside games from the Colonial period. She taught them the Jacob’s ladder, the ball and cup game, and simple marbles.
“Back in Colonial times, when kids were going to town with their parents or when they were getting together at recess, most kids carried marbles with them in their pockets or in a pouch attached to their pants,” Switsky said.
She told them that there were two types of marbles — the common smaller marbles and bigger marbles called shooters.
“Every kid who played marbles had their very own shooter,” she said. “The marbles that were in our pockets were always up for grabs. The only thing that stayed the same were our shooters.”
Switsky and a student demonstrated by putting all their marbles into a circle and taking turns shooting. The one with the most marbles at the end won.
No two marbles are the same, even if the glassmaker used the same colors, Switsky said.
Eleven-year-old Isis Sharp said she was happy to learn about the marbles because she had heard about them and seen them but never actually played the game.
“Colonial Day is awesome,” Isis said.
