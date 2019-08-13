Lufkin police responded to a shooting incident early Tuesday morning.
The department received a report of a vehicle burglary about 3:15 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Castlewood Circle, a release from Jessica Pebsworth, LPD public relations specialist, states.
The homeowner said he woke up to the sound of a car running near his home, looked out the window and saw a black male at the back of his truck. He also saw his neighbor’s brake lights lit up, so he thought someone was in his neighbor’s vehicle.
The man said he searched for his gun only to realize he had left it in his vehicle earlier, and then walked outside to try to get a better look at the subject. Outside, he saw a second black male jogging to his neighbor’s vehicle and he yelled at the subjects, only for the second man to pull a gun and fire.
Three shots were fired, according to the report. The first passed the homeowner’s head and the second went through his truck windshield. The third shot wasn’t specified in the release. The homeowner was not injured in the shooting, but fell to the ground to prevent being shot. Both subjects fled the scene in a small car.
The first subject is described as 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds. He wore baggy clothes. The other subject is described as 6-foot-0, 170 pounds and wearing a light blue shirt and shorts.
“We just want to take a moment to remind everyone not to leave valuables inside vehicles — locked or not,” Pebsworth said in the release. “Especially guns.”
Those with any information regarding this incident are asked to contact LPD at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS to remain anonymous.
