The Central Junior High and High School student council set out to honor local and national first responders with a 9/11 memorial Wednesday afternoon.
The first part of the ceremony was dedicated to local first responders. Seventh-grader Bailey Modisette welcomed everyone, and senior Kaylee Soignet invited the first responders to introduce themselves.
“I want to thank Central ISD for honoring the first responders here and remembering the more than 3,000 people who did die 18 years ago on 9/11,” Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said. “The old saying is as everybody’s leaving, we’re going in, but the sad part about it is a lot of times those first responders never come out.”
Student council members escorted the first responders out onto the gym floor. Wade Modisette, deputy fire marshal for the Lufkin Fire Department, was escorted by his daughter, sixth-grader Rachel Modisette.
“It was amazing, especially getting escorted by my little girl,” Modisette said. “We don’t do it for the thanks or the glory, but it’s definitely nice being recognized when people realize the sacrifice you put out.”
“It means a lot that he’s here and that he makes sacrifices for us every day,” Rachel said.
Following the first responders, freshman Marley Martin read a short speech about heroes.
“Our definition of a hero is someone who protects our world and continues to make it a better place, despite having to see its darkest aspects every day,” Marley said. “Our hero courageously puts on his or her uniform each day and night. Our hero sacrifices more daily than most do in an entire lifetime.
“We see you. We appreciate you. You truly are a hero.”
Then ninth-grader Karston Allen said a prayer of thanks to first responders, asking God to protect them as they risk their lives for their communities.
Seventh-grader Dillan Hatcher and sixth-graders Caden and Casen Row then led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Freshman Russell Reid then led the audience in a prayer of remembrance for 9/11 and those lost.
Senior Lauren Basham and eighth-grader Gizelle Jaime then read a poem about the moment a nation stood still.
“All our ears heard the tremble, all our eyes in a stare at the vision of horror so high up in the air,” Gizelle read.
“Could this be just a mishap, just a tragic mistake? One could actually feel the very ground shake,” Lauren continued. “The bravest and finest charged to save those in need. We would soon know their valor as they honored their creeds.”
“They charged and they fought in a quest for control,” Gizelle read. “Those brave souls gave their lives as they shouted, ‘Let’s roll.’”
Seventh-grader Addison Boulware then spoke to end the ceremony. She gave a shout out to co-sponsors Candace Martin, Sara Pate and Alisha Modisette for helping them produce the ceremony and for believing in them.
“Ya’ll are our heroes,” Addison said.
