Attorney Janet Cassels has announced her intention to run for Angelina County district attorney next year.
“I am invested in our county, as well as the safety and well-being of its citizens,” Cassels said in a release that announced her intention to run for election. “I am asking for your vote and support in the upcoming election. This office is important in determining the quality of life in Angelina County for all its residents.”
Cassels graduated valedictorian from Groveton High School before receiving her Bachelor of Arts in English, magna cum laude from Texas A&M and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from University of Texas School of Law at Austin. Afterwards, she moved to Angelina County where she and her husband, Lufkin lawyer Jimmy Cassels, raised their children.
“It is important that law enforcement agencies and prosecution work together in order to be effective and serve the interests of the public,” Cassels said. “The district attorney’s office, and ultimate prosecution in court, is the last obstacle between felony criminals and the rest of the community. It is the end result of efforts by everyone in law enforcement to investigate crimes, arrest suspects, and prosecute charges for criminal conduct committed where we live and work. Resolution in court is the final step in holding people accountable for criminal offenses.”
Over the course of her 23-year career as an attorney, Cassels garnered experience as a prosecuting attorney and worked with County Court-at-Law Judge Clyde Herrington, who previously served as Angelina County’s district attorney. Cassels has prosecuted a range of felony charges, including sexual assault, murder and capital murder.
“Without effective prosecution, criminal behavior goes unanswered and the community suffers,” Cassels said. “The position of District Attorney, like so many others in your county, is one of public service and duty and requires cooperation with other agencies. I pledge to be mindful of that obligation to the citizens if elected as your next District Attorney.”
At this time, candidates can only announce their intention to run for office. The first day for candidates to file for the 2020 primary election is Nov. 9, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. The deadline for a candidate to file is 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.