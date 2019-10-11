HUDSON — The Hudson City Council settled happily into their spots at the new council table, now housed at what was once the home Ted Trout built for her husband, Harold, on Thursday.
The city first announced they would renovate the Trout home in June of this year. Since then, city workers have worked tirelessly on the building, alongside their regular duties, to have the building move-in-ready within months, city manager James Freeman said.
“We are setting a goal to be in the building after November the first,” Freeman said. “We could have set it for a few weeks earlier but we couldn’t see the point in not doing it right. We wanted to have everything ready to go.”
The building still has a few minor things to change, he said. They are working on getting the internet set up, making sure it’s Americans With Disabilities Act-friendly and a few more minor things.
The council also approved the use of Economic Development Corporation funds to replace the front entrance of the building, which opens on state Highway 94 and the parking pad closer to the front entrance.
They also will have a sign out front that will run on its own electric meter, and they should be able to connect Christmas Lights to it, he said.
Freeman thanked the council and city workers for all they did. To have a new city building was something he has wanted for 20 years now, he said.
It was a sentiment echoed by each of the council members.
“We appreciate what everyone has done,” councilman Phil Atkinson said. “All the people that work for the city and what they’ve done to get us to this point.”
Councilman George Knight recommended they thank the city workers who did so much with a nice dinner.
“We appreciate the work that the employees have done to keep costs down, to get into the building,” councilwoman Joann Novak said. “This is gorgeous.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.