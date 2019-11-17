While some media might portray millennials as slowly demolishing many-tried-and-true industries such as publishing, a study by the Pew Research Center found that Americans under 30 are reading more than Americans over 30.
“Younger Americans — those ages 16-29 — especially fascinate researchers and organizations because of their advanced technology habits, their racial and ethnic diversity, their looser relationships to institutions such as political parties and organized religion, and the ways in which their social attitudes differ from their elders,” the report reads.
“This report pulls together several years of research into the role of libraries in the lives of Americans and their communities with a special focus on millennials, a key stakeholder group affecting the future of communities, libraries, book publishers and media makers of all kinds, as well as the tone of the broader culture.”
The study found that, despite younger Americans’ embrace of technology, millennials are quite similar to their elders when it comes to the amount of book reading they do.
Some 43% of millennials reported reading a book in any format on a daily basis. Overall, 88% of Americans under 30 read a book in the past year, 9% more than the 79% of Americans over 30 who reported the same.
“Millennials are actually more likely to read an actual physical book because they want to tune out the electronics they are so heavily involved with,” said Lorraine Simoneau, director of Kurth Memorial Library.
Out of the library’s active users, the largest group is millennials, she said.
■ 28% of users are millennials (23-38)
■ 21% are Generation Z (7-22)
■ 19% are Generation X (39-54)
■ 16% are baby boomers (55-73)
■ 11% are Generation Alpha (0-6)
■ 5% are the Silent Generation (74-91)
“Libraries are ever changing, embracing new technologies,” Simoneau said. “Libraries are meant to assist the community.”
When Simoneau was young, a person went to the library to get books, she said. Now, they still offer books, but there is so much more.
“We’re a family library,” Simoneau said. “Today, we’re actively pursuing the community. We know we have great stuff, we know we have the ability to enhance people’s lives and their futures, and we’re actively pursuing the community to do so.”
Libraries try to be all things to all people, she said. The most limiting factor usually is money.
Traditional print books still reign as the highest circulation in the library, but nonbook checkouts follow closely, Simoneau said. Nonbooks include audio books, movies, educational kits and more.
The e-books and e-audio books, however, are the lowest circulation at Kurth currently. Among the e-books and e-audio books checked out, adult fiction leads the way, followed by young adult and juvenile.
The library’s circulation is:
■ 60% traditional print books
■ 22% nonbook (audio books, movies, educational kits)
■ 16% databases (World Book, Ancestry, etc.)
■ 2% e-books and e-audio
Justin Barkley, library director of T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, said the thing they hear most often is that people aren’t reading across the board because they can get things on their phones at home. That is a trend the library has not seen, Barkley said.
“The trend a couple years ago was everybody talking about print books dying and the industry moving away from that,” Barkley said. “Everything we’re seeing now is actually going in the opposite direction.”
The library has stepped up its online offerings in the past few years. All students K-12 at Diboll ISD have access to the library’s online materials without ever having to come to the library.
“We did that because we realized that in our location, there’s a little bit of a transportation barrier,” Barkley said. “We don’t have public transport, we don’t have walkable roads, so this was a way to remove that and take the pressure off parents who might be working the full time we are open during the day.”
The biggest users of their e-materials right now are junior high students — stepping up from 1,000 checkouts the first year to 5,000 checkouts this past year. The materials they offer are filling a variety of learning needs in the community, Barkley said.
The e-books offered through the app Libby (powered by Overdrive) that the library partners with have a dyslexia setting that can change the color, font, brightness and more. They also offer audiobooks on the app that students can listen to while reading the e-book.
There is no indicator on the books to identify the dyslexia setting, so that has taken a lot of the fear out of reading for many kids and adults, Barkely said. The library has even moved away from charging fines to focus on removing any barriers the community might have to access the library.
“Libraries still provide a really great value because we’re the only remaining free place in society,” he said. “Books and learning are still our trademark, but we look at our library here like a living room of the community.”
The library is in a time of growth, and Barkley said if they hear an idea and it is something the library can realistically reach to support the community, they’re on board.
“We are a traditional public library, but in a community our size, we fill a lot of holes. It’s a really interesting time to be in public libraries.”
However, the report found that millennials are as likely as older adults to have used a library in the past 12 months and more likely to have used a library website while being less likely to use or know how to use library services.
While 36% of millennials said they know little or nothing about the local library’s services, more younger Americans said they think they can easily navigate their local library and think of libraries as warm, welcoming places.
Lufkin Middle School students sixth-grader Lillie Shepherd, seventh-grader Dakody Hall, seventh-grader Jala Culpepper and eighth-grader Callie Lawrence said they think of the library as a safe space they can enjoy spending time in.
“Libraries to me are a safe place where you can go to read a book, check out a book with different information and stories,” Callie said. “At our library, we can go and get CDs and e-books or use computers. There’s sections for kids, sections for adults, different genres. There’s study spots where you can go, bring books and study. Libraries are awesome.”
“Before I knew what a library was, I thought it was a place where you just read books and have fun,” Jala said. “But now the library to me is a quiet, safe zone where you can sit and read a story that you can relate to. It’s this place with so many stories and information that you can learn. It’s kind of like Google.”
“I use libraries for adventure and positivity,” Dakody said. “They give me a whole new meaning.”
The students are a part of a book club at LMS called Project Lit, a program used in many schools nationwide. Reading comes in many forms for them.
“I like reading because I put myself in other people’s shoes,” Lillie said. “I imagine myself doing what they’re doing, and then sometimes I imagine the outside world in the book and they’re doing what we do.”
Lillie frequents libraries because they are a place she can read a book and calm herself. However, she also diverges from the traditional novel to read manga (a form of graphic novel that originated in Japan) and listen to audio books. She said she loves listening to audio books on long car trips using the app Ratpad.
“I just sit there and read for hours, and then my mom has to tell me to stop because I get so lost in the book,” Lillie said. “(E-books/audio books/manga) help me understand the themes and lessons in books and give books more expression.”
Jala and Dakody prefer audio books and e-books because they are dyslexic. They use different apps to adjust their screens or audio books with regular books to understand them better.
“If you would give me a book without audio, I would absolutely have no idea what it’s talking about,” Jala said. “Technology today is helping more dyslexic kids. Reading is actually really hard for some people.”
The research center noted that age is not the only factor in Americans’ engagement with public libraries, nor the most important.
“Our library engagement typology found that Americans’ relationships with public libraries are part of their broader information and social landscapes, as people who have extensive economic, social, technological and cultural resources are also more likely to use and value libraries as part of those networks,” the report reads.
Deeper connections with public libraries are often associated with key life moments like having a child, seeking a job, being a student and needing research and data to inform a decision.
“As a result, the picture of younger Americans’ engagement with public libraries is complex and sometimes contradictory, as we examine their habits and attitudes at different life stages,” the report reads.
