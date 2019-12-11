The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees discussed the upcoming sale of bond money for the construction of the new middle school during its Tuesday morning work session.
Lewis Wilks, the district’s financial adviser from U.S. Capital Investments, and Marcus Dietz, the district’s lawyer for bond counsel, spoke about the bond timeline.
“By law, when you have (the sale of a) guaranteed maximum price coming, which we have one coming soon for the middle school at the first of the year, you have to have the money on hand to cover those GMPs,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “That will amount to us needing to sell more bonds.”
The next important aspect of the sale comes in deciding how much of the remaining $35 million the board wishes to sell, Torres said.
When bonds are sold, they must be spent within three years, and while they anticipate the project timeline to fit into those three years, they want to be sure about the decision, she said. The first $40 million was sold in 2018, and it will need to be used by the summer of 2021.
“We’re going to take time over the holidays to discuss whether or not we feel like we’re in the parameters to include the sale,” Torres said. “There’s really good deals right now on interest rates, but you also have to weigh that with the impact on voters and property owners.”
Taxpayers in Lufkin experienced a tax compression because of the change from the Texas Legislature and because the district did not sell any bonds in 2019, Torres said.
Lufkin ISD administration also delivered the 2018-19 Texas Academic Performance Report based on STAAR Test and other state data. Torres said one of the big takeaways of the report is that student scores improved in every area except the “meets” portion of the writing test.
Student test scores are graded in approaches, meets or masters grade level in reading, math, science, social studies and writing.
“What’s most important to me is — are we showing progress?” Torres said. “When I look at that, I see that in 2019, we made progress in every area except writing. If I have to grade our curriculum and the progress our teachers are making, that’s the measure I look at.”
Currently, whether or not students have improved in a given category factors into the district’s overall letter grade. However, that metric may change to a target grade in coming years, Torres said.
Another important aspect of the report was the distinctions earned by the district.
LISD’s campuses had a chance to earn seven distinctions. Brandon Elementary School earned six distinctions; Anderson Elementary School, Coston Elementary School and Lufkin High School earned three distinctions; Brookhollow Elementary School and Lufkin Middle School earned one distinction; and Slack Elementary School earned no distinctions.
“That’s something to be proud of — if there was a distinction to be earned, we earned at least one in every area,” Torres said. “Some of our campuses did much better than others in earning those distinctions.”
The district also received an A (100 of 100 points) in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
Some of the district’s priorities over the next year will be meeting requirements and initiatives set forth by House Bill 3, continuing academic progress for all students, increasing student performance at the meets and masters levels, expanding course opportunities for all students and continuing its Early College High School.
The board also discussed potential changes to its local policies to mirror state changes. Some of those potential changes include adding a CQB (LOCAL) policy on technology resources and cybersecurity.
It dictates that the district shall develop a cybersecurity plan to secure its cyberinfrastructure against a cyberattack or any other cybersecurity incidents, determine cybersecurity risk and implement appropriate risk management.
The other policy change could be to the EHBB (LOCAL) policy on special programs and gifted and talented students. Torres said the administration was recommending against making this change.
Lufkin ISD’s GT program is delivered in a magnet program, and while other larger districts are able to offer those services on every campus, LISD has them at specific campuses.
No action was taken during this meeting. All action will be taken during the next regular board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
