A federal judge has ordered the gunman in several 2018 bank robberies to forfeit his firearms and more than $300,000 in cash.
Dmarcus Jamil Jiles pleaded guilty to charges of bank robbery, attempted bank robbery and carrying a firearm to further a violent crime in late July. Last month, senior United States District Judge Ron Clark accepted Jiles’ guilty plea, then ordered Jiles’ attorney, Gary Bonneaux, to discuss Jiles’ pre-sentence report and file any objections prior to the sentencing, which will be at a later date.
Last Tuesday, Clark signed off on a preliminary order that requires Jiles to forfeit his firearms and ammunition, including the pistol used in the robberies, as well as $300,375.50 in cash, the amount he stole in the bank robbery incidents and one attempted bank robbery.
The first of Jiles’ reported robberies occurred April 13, 2018, when he robbed the Commercial Bank of Diboll at gunpoint. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jiles on July 11, 2018.
In addition to the Diboll robbery, Jiles was charged with robbing the Compass Bank in Broaddus and the BancorpSouth Bank of Alto.
He also was charged with attempted bank robbery for a failed attempt on the Commercial Bank of Texas in Kennard and with robbing the Hampton Inn in Livingston.
Possible punishments for Jiles’ charges include imprisonment not to exceed a 20-year period, fines with a limit of $250,000 and supervised release of no more than five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.