Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted a dog owner Monday morning after a woman in the 100 block of Lynn Street said her neighbor’s dog tore up her trash and then bit a hole in the calf of her jeans.
Deputies made contact with a dog owner in the 2200 block of Old Bonner Road after a man shot one of the owner’s two dogs that had attacked and killed several of his chickens on Monday evening.
A man said Monday morning that his neighbor’s dog keeps attacking his cows on Box Car Road. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
A man on the 200 block of Arkansas Avenue said Tuesday that his neighbor’s dogs keep getting into the road and into his yard to eat his dog’s food.
Deputies were dispatched to a local hospital because someone had been bitten by a dog on Christmas Day. They forwarded the case to Animal Control.
A man in the 3500 block of Gilliland Creek Road said that while he was out walking his dog Monday evening, someone from behind his house shot at him. He requested that authorities document the incident but didn’t want to pursue charges.
Jonathan O’Neal Miller, 47, was arrested after deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Dudley Road at 3:17 p.m. Christmas Day for a disturbance that had allegedly turned physical, according to a sheriff’s office report. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, search or transportation, expired registration and expired driver’s license.
Amanda Lynn McRae, 40, and Jon Daryl Humphries, 49, were arrested at 8:54 p.m. on Christmas Day after deputies responded to a call that a female had locked the homeowner outside of the residence. McRae was arrested on charges of criminal nonsupport and possession of drug paraphernalia while Humphries was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for property theft, no liability insurance, driving with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies found Jonathan Wayne Peveto reportedly swinging an ax at a car at 6:49 p.m. on Christmas Day after being called to do a welfare check in the 1000 block of Fielder Cemetery Road, according to a report. Peveto was arrested for resisting search or transport and four counts of no drivers license.
Rodney Ledell Wyrick, 37, was caught allegedly yelling at vehicles on Christmas Eve and was then arrested by deputies for public intoxication, according to a report.
A man on U.S. Highway 59 south said his two children ran away from home at 9:26 p.m. on Christmas Day. Both children eventually came home.
Someone in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 69 north said cash was stolen from a lock box that only employees have access to. The complainant only requested documentation at this time.
A man in the 400 block of Guy York Road was attempting to pick up scattered trash when he noticed it was mail on Wednesday morning.
A woman had deputies issue a criminal trespass warning on someone she knows on Christmas morning after she said he was running in front of traffic.
A man on the 6000 block of state Highway 103 east told deputies on Wednesday that he wants to file theft charges on someone who refuses to return his property.
After a deputy made contact with stranded motorists in the 3300 block of state Highway 103 west while on a routine patrol at 11:02 a.m., he noticed the driver fleeing on foot. The deputy was unable to locate the driver but later learned they had given false information due to having warrants.
A man in the 100 block of Mockingbird Trail fled after allegedly using a rock to break a family member’s windshield at 6:46 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Deputies responded to a family disturbance on the 200 block of Windy Ridge at 7:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve after someone said a pocket knife was pulled during an altercation.
A man in the 400 block of Gossett Road said someone broke into his travel trailer and stole several items from inside on Monday.
A man on the 200 block of Clay Plant Road told deputies his place of employment was broken into and several small electrical motors were missing on Monday morning. The owner asked deputies to only document the issue at this time.
A man in the 700 block of Holmes Road said someone contacted and made threats toward him on Monday afternoon.
A man in the 700 block of Duncan Slough called the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning about a person parked at the end of his driveway going through his mail.
A man in the 6900 block of U.S. Highway 69 south said a four-wheeler he displayed for sale was stolen on Tuesday.
Deputies were unable to locate any suspects after responding to a call about criminal mischief at an office building on state Highway 103 east on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Ryan Bennett, age unavailable, of Pollok, assault/family violence; Jose Navor Holguin, 23, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrant for driving without a seatbelt; Vincent Cantu, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of no driver’s license, theft, having a dog at large, failure to drive in a single lane, two counts of running a stop sign, two counts of public intoxication and no insurance; Lenosker Lockheart, 68, of Lufkin, possession of a prohibited weapon; Jadarius Jeremiah Taylor, 22, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and warrants for the display of expired license plates and no insurance; John Michael Richard, 26, of Lufkin, five counts of illegal dumping and two counts of no driver’s license; Darion Anthony Amie, 25, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and warrants for assault causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency call; Taryn Leahan Cantu, 23, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; and Juan Castillo, 41, of Lufkin, warrant for Class C assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Pamela Page Poe, 34, of Lufkin, expired registration, driving with an invalid license and a warrant for no insurance; William Elisha Antilley II, 30, of Diboll, for theft of service; and Brittany Lynn Spinks, 27, of Nacogdoches, on warrants for property theft, two counts of bail jumping and theft of services.
The Department of Public Transportation arrested Jabralyn Joel Collins, 18, of Nacogdoches, on charges of possession of a controlled substance/marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 187 inmates as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.