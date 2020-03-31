Age: 18
School: Huntington High School
College/professional plans: Attend Texas A&M and get a physical therapy degree.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? When my football coach was punting the ball and slipped in the mud.
Favorite form of social media? Why? YouTube has the ability to learn something new.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Add Chick-fil-A sandwiches to the menu.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? My hometown is a small town that has a lot of heart. The community, local businesses, always are very supportive in all aspects of our lives.
Have you changed since freshman year? I have gone out of my comfort zone and allowed myself to be more sociable, and I have been open to making new friends.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the negativity that’s in the world right now. We need to spread positivity and love. We need to put God back No. 1.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Be yourself. Get involved as much as you can. Be open to make new friends.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mr. Lofton. He was not only a teacher of math, he was also a teacher of life. Mr. Lofton always told us life stories and was giving us advice.
