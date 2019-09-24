Age: 18
School: Diboll High School
College/professional plans: Undecided. I plan to go to a university to get my Bachelor of Science in nursing and later become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? We would have karaoke Friday during lunch, and I remember one Friday a classmate of mine got on a table and sang, danced and put on a show!
Favorite form of social media? Why? Twitter because there is always something on there that can make me laugh.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “No Such Thing” by John Mayer because it’s about making the most of your life after high school and living life outside of “the lines.”
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would change the menu to include my mom’s spaghetti because ours doesn’t compare!
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Accepting. In Diboll, we don’t care about things like race, ethnicity, social or economic status, political standings or any other dividing factor.
Have you changed since freshman year? Although I haven’t changed much physically, I’ve grown so much as a person, a student, a daughter, a Christian and in so many other aspects, and I hope to continue in that growth.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? If I could change the world, I would change the amount of love and Jesus there is in it. We need way more love and Jesus!
What advice would you give your freshman self? I would tell myself to not grow up so fast, live a little more and stress way less.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Fant inspired me to stop stressing over what people might not consider good enough and just be myself and to try things out of my comfort zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.