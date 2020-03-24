A Lufkin man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday night, according to a report by Lufkin Police.
Bryant Hernandez, 21, was arrested following a shooting in the 600 block of Hoskins Avenue about 11:05 p.m. Monday.
Ricardo Solis 19, was shot in the left thigh. He told officers he was sitting in a vehicle with two friends when a man he only knew as Bryant walked up to them, looking intoxicated, according to the report.
He said Bryant asked to ride around with them, according to the report. He became agitated when Solis and his friends told him that they didn’t have enough gas to ride around, according to the report.
Solis told police that Hernandez then asked if they wanted him to go get his gun. He said his friends told Hernandez to go get it, and he walked away, according to the report.
At that point, Solis and one of his friends got out of the vehicle, while the friend who owned the vehicle drove away, according to the report. While standing in the street with his friend, Solis said Hernandez returned and fired a revolver in his direction, according to the report.
Solis told police he thought that he’d been grazed but realized it was a “through-and-through” wound and went to the hospital.
Police went to the house Solis said he believed Hernandez lived on Bell Street and took him into custody. He told police he had no knowledge of the incident. Police found a .38-special round in his possession, according to the report.
