St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School has announced its intention to create a high school starting in fall 2020.
“Families have been asking what our plans are for the future,” Head of School Sherry Durham said. “Five years ago, we began building our middle school classes, and we’re at a point now where it is a thriving middle school.”
Students are gaining access to academic offerings at a very high level, and high expectations for academic and spiritual development will continue into the upper grades with pre-Advanced Placement and Advanced Placement curriculums in place, she said.
They are working on building a relationship with Stephen F. Austin State University to access some of the STEM programs they offer throughout the year, as well.
Students are learning about career clusters and are taking interest inventories so the school can help them research what college and career might fit them best. They also hope to have some kind of job shadowing opportunities at the high school level.
“We revamped our middle school electives last year because we knew we wanted to go toward high school,” middle school teacher and counselor Cheryl Arnold said. “We’re building that as we go up.”
Programs like robotics and drones and pom/dance squad have been added in the last year. They hope to develop basketball, volleyball and cross country programs, as well as dual college credit courses.
The high school will be introduced one grade level at a time. Incoming freshmen will be accepted this fall with classes capped at 16.
With the recent renovations of the past few years, the school is big enough to house high school grade levels, as well, Durham said. However, they will be modifying some of the facility to accommodate features like a biology lab.
Several current teachers are certified to teach high school, but they do plan on adding around five teachers by the time all grade levels are completed.
“We have a great team, and we all work together, and it takes all of us to make it successful because we all want to do what’s best for the kids,” Arnold said.
Durham said the school is excited to be able to offer consistent instruction for students to experience the environment of Christian character building from pre-K3 to graduation.
“Our school culture built upon character, integrity and Christian values has been in place since 1955 and is the cornerstone of a St. Cyprian’s education,” Durham said. “This has been our commitment to families for 65 years and will be at the forefront of our future endeavors as we expand our grade levels and opportunities to shape student lives for future success.”
