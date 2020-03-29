Corrigan has come a long way since its settlement and founding more than a century ago.
The area was first settled in the 1850s, according to Kelly Shadix of the Corrigan Area Heritage Center, originally in an area that was part of Trinity County.
“Several Mississippi families homesteaded on the north west side of Bear Creek,” Shadix said. “According to local lore, they were drawn to the beautiful forests and fertile lands for farming.
“The northern area of Polk County was extended to the Neches River in 1875, deeming these families member residents of Polk County (without moving).”
One of the area’s early settlers, J.B. Hendry, owned land in the path of the expanding Houston, East and West Railway, and gave an easement of about one mile in length for the continued construction of the line. The railroad began construction in 1881.
More railroads continued to develop in the area for years. With the development came a variety of businesses, chief among them logging, timber products and farming crops for shipping. Corrigan’s first post office opened in 1884, Shadix said.
“It is reported numerous business ventures involving lumber abounded, including, but not limited to, probably the largest and most recorded Allen and Williams mill,” Shadix said. “Julius Henderson (later a Lufkin resident) had a turpentine plant, as well as a meeting place referred to as Henderson Hall. There were other small mills and the like in the surrounding area. Hotels were plentiful, too.”
Entertainment industries also cropped up in Corrigan over the years. The area also had three movie theaters over time, from the 1920s to the 1970s. Putt-putt golf was established in the 1960s. Skating rinks and dance halls also were established. Shadix noted the town historically had been social- and civic-minded, with numerous social events being held over the years.
Corrigan became incorporated in Polk County in 1938.
“Efforts to incorporate had repeatedly been introduced for more than 20 years — citing progress and advancement, ‘taming’ the townspeople, stock law, sanitation, etc.” Shadix said. “Each time the idea was squashed.
“Finally, increased concern for more sanitary conditions and the luxury of running water and sewer control, linked with the accessibility of federal funding for ‘cities,’ swung the vote to incorporate as a city.”
Shadix said a fire map from 1908 indicated the area had a population of 298 with several merchants and businesses, including seven general stores and three saloons. In 1990, Corrigan had a population of 1,774. The population was 1,782 in 2000 and 1,593 in 2010.
