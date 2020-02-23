Cavender’s Boot City held a meet and greet Saturday afternoon for fans to mingle with the bull fighters and performer Kevin Fowler just ahead of Saturday night’s 31st annual Bull Bash.
In the store’s parking lot, a food truck from Dos Patrones Street Tacos satisfied appetites while a tent for 103 the Bull and a place for children to practice roping a metal bull kept guests entertained. Meanwhile, excited attendees inside the store could buy tickets for the Bull Bash and meet Travis Warrick and his two fellow bull fighters.
Warrick has been fighting bulls professionally since 2013, but this is his second year participating at Bull Bash. He said their job as bull fighters is to keep the rider safe. When one falls off, their job begins by keeping the bull’s attention on them so the rider can get out safely. He described their job as being the “Secret Service for the bull riders.” Overall, Warrick described Lufkin’s Bull Bash as “exciting and electric.”
“It’s great bull riding. There’s big names, there’s big money. The bulls are great, the crowd is great and it’s always followed up by a good concert. The atmosphere in Lufkin is good,” Warrick said.
The three bull fighters expected to face around 50 bull riders in the arena. Winners of the night received a custom-made saddle and belt buckle.
Asher Boynton, 9, has been coming to Lufkin’s Bull Bash with his whole family for three years. Boynton came early to Cavender’s to get a picture with Warrick and the two other bull fighters and get a chance to see Fowler.
Saturday night was Fowler’s first appearance at Bull Bash. He said he had heard about Lufkin’s Bull Bash plenty before being asked to perform.
“It’s a big wing-ding. I’m going to enjoy getting there early and getting to watch the bull riding,” Fowler said. “They’ve got a great lineup of riders. This thing is very well put together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.