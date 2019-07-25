An Angelina County grand jury has handed up indictments on a man accused of opening fire at the Lufkin Big Lots in May.
Reagan Todd Horton, 48, of Diboll, has been indicted on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge of burglary of a habitation with a deadly weapon, stalking and one count of deadly conduct according to Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin. As of Thursday afternoon, Horton remains in the Angelina County jail with a $82,500 bond.
According to previous reports, Horton had been issued a criminal trespass warning at 4:45 a.m. Friday on his former girlfriend as she was arriving to work at Big Lots. He later returned at 7 a.m. with a shotgun and shot out the glass side entrance before entering the store and walking the aisles, a report from Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said. One employee escaped the scene and called the police, while the rest hid in the back in a locked room. No one was injured in the shooting.
Horton fled the scene in his truck, which the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office found at 7:48 a.m. on Tidwell Road in Burke. Deputies took Horton into custody after making contact with him.
Records indicate Horton’s arrest history in Angelina County dates back to 2008 and includes charges of assault, public intoxication and criminal trespass, as well as previous charges of harassment and stalking.
Martin said one of Horton’s aggravated assault charges, the one regarding his former girlfriend, is a first-degree felony because it was in retaliation for her calling the police. The other three aggravated assault charges are second-degree felonies, and the stalking and deadly conduct charges are third-degree.
