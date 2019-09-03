Authorities pronounced a man dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m., according to scanner traffic. A Camaro was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Tulane Drive when it swerved off the roadway and into the yard of a home on the westbound side of the road, according to Lufkin police public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
The vehicle came to a stop upon hitting a tree in the yard. The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified at this time, was found dead and partially ejected from the passenger side, Pebsworth said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Angelina County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball arrived on scene to declare the man dead.
Officers closed lanes of Tulane Drive while they continued to work the scene.
At this time, details are scarce as LPD continues to investigate the crash. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.