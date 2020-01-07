A Lufkin woman attempted to run from the Angelina County Courthouse after she received an eight-year prison sentence Monday morning.
Laketha Lacole Thomas faced charges of evading arrest and assault of a public servant following a March 16, 2019, incident. She pleaded guilty to her charges before state District Judge Bob Inselmann and received an eight-year prison sentence Monday.
Following Thomas’ hearing, she was placed into custody and had handcuffs applied to her wrists. She apparently broke away and ran while being escorted to the county jail, only to be stopped by courthouse security at the front door.
Eventually she was placed in an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office transport vehicle to be taken to the jail, where she was booked Monday afternoon.
Deputies arrested Thomas on March 16, 2019, following an early-morning hit and run that occurred in the Goodrich area of Polk County. A deputy found her vehicle and began to follow her, only for her to continue to lead the deputy on a pursuit along U.S. Highway 59.
Another deputy joined the pursuit before Thomas eventually stopped in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 59. As the deputies attempted to take her into custody, she resisted, even after a taser was deployed. At one point she kicked one of the deputies in the upper thigh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.