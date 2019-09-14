Sales tax allocations in Angelina County and Lufkin increased in September compared to allocations from the prior year, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report taxes monthly.
Angelina County will collect $517,046 this period — up 7.07% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $4,963,340 — up 4.46%.
Lufkin will collect $1,214,629 this period — up 4.65% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $11,319,615 — up 1.14%.
Hudson, Burke and Zavalla noticed an increase in allocations this month compared to a year ago. Huntington and Diboll received less this month compared to a year ago.
Hudson will collect $27,756 — up 18.52% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $282,312 this period — up 17.56%.
Burke will collect $5,897 this period — up 26.97% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $37,009 — up 7.38%.
Zavalla will collect $8,926 this period — up 28.14% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $86,691 — up .19%.
Huntington will collect $33,411 this period — down 14.71% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $253,736 — down 10.29%.
Diboll will collect $33,411 this period — down 14.71% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $495,219 — up 9.85%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $495,717, up 17.73%; Jacksonville, $301,786, up 8.46%; Marshall, $721,546, up 11.18%; Longview, $2,678,445, up 2.58%; Texarkana, $1,294,465, up 6.73%; and Tyler, $3,828,593, up 10.15%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County,$159,253, up 10.68%; Houston County, $106,339, up 16.71%; Polk County, $210,423, up 6.18%; Sabine County,$30,723, down 1.17%; San Augustine County, $54,452, down 19.72%; San Jacinto County, $40,315, up .62%; and Tyler County, $66,108, up 21.51%.
In Texas, cities will collect $520.1 million, up 9.35% from last year, and counties will collect $50.8 million, up 7.63% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25% sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5% of that levy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.