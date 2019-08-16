Eighty-six percent of Lufkin ISD campuses received distinctions in one or more categories in the state’s 2019 distinction designations, Lufkin trustees learned Thursday.
The distinctions came in Wednesday with the school’s accountability grades, Barbara Lazarine, assistant superintendent of education services and accountability, said. The campuses averaged a “B” grade and several had three or more stars.
“Distinctions are given when campuses score in the top 25% of their comparison group in any of the seven areas,” she said.
Those seven are: English language arts, math, science, social studies, growth, closing the gaps and post secondary readiness.
The schools are compared in groups of 40 that are similar in type, size, grade span and student demographics. Brandon Elementary School was awarded six stars — the only campus in LISD to do so — and was second overall in the “growth” category.
Coston Elementary School was awarded first in the “growth” category and had three stars.
“Distinctions are about two things, mainly, in subject areas,” Lazarine said. “They’re about master’s performance — performing at the very highest level — and then accelerated growth — not just regular growth.”
She said the improvements can be attributed to each of the campuses hyper-focus on each student’s improvement and being aware of what standards they should be meeting.
The district also has interviewed and hired for recommendation two new officers; one was at convocation and the other will arrive soon, Superintendent Lynn Torres said.
The hiring of two additional officers will be delayed until later in the year to make establishing a training routine easier, she said. That will bring the force to 11, in addition to the canine officer, Iggy.
Torres said district officials will continue to watch the weekly legislative updates on House Bill 3. Torres said there was a lot to unpack and the webinars will continue for a few months, exploring each facet of the education bill.
A Sept. 5 meeting about the middle school bond will focus on the reconfiguration of the science labs.
In other business, the trustees also:
Approved the 2019-20 campus improvement plans.
Approved the 2019-20 district improvement plans.
Approved the 2019-20 T-Tess timeline and appraisers.
Approved memoranda of understanding between the Lufkin ISD Police Department, the Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
