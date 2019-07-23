The Angelina County Commissioners Court is set to meet this morning in the courthouse annex on 606 East Lufkin Ave. at 10 a.m.
Commissioners will discuss and take action on the order of the Nov. 5, 2019, Constitutional Amendments Election for Angelina County, and discuss and consider the approval of early voting and Election Day hours, as well as judges, alternate judges, the early voting ballot board and assistant tabulation supervisor for the central counting station.
A public hearing will be held on the continuation of the Angelina County District Clerk’s plan for senate bill 1685 on archiving and restoration of historical record books. Following the public hearing, the commissioners will discuss the district clerk’s plan and consider the approval of the continuation.
Commissioners also will discuss and consider action on a three-year contract with Thomas Reuters/West Publishing Corporation for a district judge law book subscription.
Michael G. Parke of Everett Griffith Jr & Associates will speak before the court before commissioners discuss and consider approving the final plat of Fuller’s Highway 69 Subdivision in Precinct 3.
Vernon Thomas and Ronnie Finch will discuss the road conditions of Bonner Road in Precinct 1.
County Treasurer Jill Brewer will present and request approval of the monthly treasurer’s report for June 2019.
Commissioners also will discuss and consider a budget transfer for road and bridge precinct 4.
