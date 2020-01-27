Book Buddies of East Texas is spreading books and joy in East Texas schools.
The nonprofit organization partners with Better World Books to give books to schools free of charge. Since its creation in 2016, the organization has given away 200,000 books to East Texas students.
In May of 2019, the organization presented 26,000 books to Lufkin ISD. Each elementary and primary school-aged child received six books of their own to take home.
“In Houston, I volunteered at an organization called Books Between Kids, and they have the same concept,” Book Buddies founder Diana Anderson said. “They serve 80 inner city schools in Houston, and I knew if kids in inner city Houston were in need of books, I knew kids in Angelina County and East Texas were in need of books, as well.”
As she volunteered and saw the looks of excitement on the kids’ faces, she knew it was time to try, even though she had never owned a business or organized something like this before.
“I think it’s very important that kids have books that are their very own,” Anderson said. “Being able to own them, touch them, feel them, hold them is empowering.”
Without access to books, children become exposed to consequences like the summer slide (months in the summer without reading that can cause students to fall behind in school), Anderson said.
“There’s a lot of research that shows that kids who read over the summer don’t fall behind, do well on their testing,” she said. “If a child reads for 20 minutes a day, they’re exposed to about 1.8 million words of text each year.”
Anderson said she loves being a part of Book Buddies, and she looks forward to the day when their shipment of thousands of books comes in, and she and the other volunteers come together to sort them.
“They’re all gently loved books,” Anderson said. “Someone else has loved them, and the next child will love them just as much. It’s really rewarding to pass that opportunity to another child.”
Anderson makes contact with schools across East Texas and finds out how many kids they have per grade level. Then she delivers a shipment of books to the schools so the students can pick them out, and Anderson said that is an important part of the process.
“They get excited that it’s up to them,” she said. “Research shows that if they self-select sixth-grade-level books, then they meet that need of not falling behind.”
Those interested in volunteering are invited to contact Book Buddies at (713) 829-7214 or (936) 256-3100. Organizations, churches, basketball teams, families and more have volunteered with Anderson.
She said she also hopes to host regular Saturday sorting days in the future.
