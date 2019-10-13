Merlyna Valentine, an educator, motivational speaker and author, was named keynote speaker for Thursday’s 27th annual Power of Pink Luncheon.
“Against overwhelming odds, Ms. Valentine overcame a medical tragedy,” Tina Alexander-Sellers, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial director of marketing and communications, said.
“Her life was forever changed in 2007 as she was given a less than 10% chance of surviving sepsis. She has a positive, uplifting message. She accepts no excuses and is living proof that ordinary people do extraordinary things every day.”
The luncheon began 27 years ago as the Jan Moore Memorial Lecture. Jan Moore lost her life in 1993 to breast cancer, prompting friends to want to teach others about breast cancer.
The luncheon has grown from sack lunches being eaten in a hallway at CHI to an event that more than 1,200 women attend each year. At each event, a guest speaker talks about their trials of tribulations and uses the time to uplift and teach attendees.
The luncheon has also evolved to include the 11th annual Art Bra Exhibit, showcasing flamboyant bras designed by community members through a model runway walk. The first-place winner of the exhibit earns a $100 gift card provided by Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy. The People’s Choice Award will win Whataburger for life, as the award was sponsored by Whataburger this year.
Organizers hope to use this event to teach people about breast cancer.
“Better screening, early detection, increased awareness and continually improving treatment options are our most effective tools in the fight against breast cancer,” Dr. Sid Roberts, the medical director of the Temple Cancer Center, said. “Power of Pink! helps keep that message top of mind.”
