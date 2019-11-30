Models and musicians filled the runway at Pitser Garrison Convention Center Friday evening for the 38th annual Sepia Fashion Revue.
From sequins to satin, each contestant showed off their outfit and their personality as they walked the red carpet. The 20 models and contestants were community members, ranging in age toddler to adult.
The fashion show is run by the Top Ladies of Distinction. All proceeds go toward funding scholarships for local students.
Tarska Duffield acted as a community adult model and a commentator for the evening. She said she participated in the fashion show as a child, and she has been around Top Ladies of Distinction since she was young, thanks to her mother.
“I never really won anything, but it was fun,” Duffield said. “I was one of the very first community models. I enjoy being able to get on the stage and show people that beauty is not always what society and social media portray it to be.”
Whatever shape, size or color a person may be, each is beautiful in their own way, and showing that to others is why it is worth it to get on the stage, Duffield said.
“This has been a labor of love started by Dorothy Chimney 38 years ago,” Valencia Edner said. “Since then almost $500,000 in scholarships have been given to Top Teens who have been a part of this organization, making sure they have a hand up in college.”
A music competition called Sepia Dreams was added this year. Three contestants vied for 10 hours of studio time with Eric Chinn at Sound Design Studios.
“It’s my brainchild,” she said. “I thought it would be good to invest in the dreams of the community.
“There are gifted, talented people here who might not get to be on ‘American Idol’ or ‘The Voice’ or anything, so if we can give them the opportunity to get a project or a product they can utilize to make some of their dreams come true, we want to.”
TaKisha Kegler participated in the Sepia Dreams competition. She said it was all about the music for her, whether she won or not.
“Music is my best friend,” Kegler said. “I’m feeling down, I put on music. I’m feeling happy, I put on music. It’s just a huge part of my life for some reason.”
Being a part of the Sepia Fashion Revue and Top Ladies of Distinction helped Kegler develop confidence in herself and social skills she still appreciates today, she said.
The 2019 Royal Court was:
■ Chasen Howard as Little Mr. Sepia
■ DeAndra Grimes as Miss Junior Sepia
■ MaKenzie Jne’ Parks as Miss Pre-Teen Sepia
■ Michael Alexander Jr. as Mr. Teen Sepia
■ Mylah Lee as Miss Teen Sepia
