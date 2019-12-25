HUNTINGTON — Everyone knows that Santa Claus is real, but not many realize that he lives in Huntington because he enjoys fishing in the offseason.
He first made his appearance in Huntington as Santa Claus a few years ago, but he’d been living in town under the name William Tanksley since 1985.
Before moving to Huntington, Claus served in the Navy as a corpsman attached to the Marine Corps from 1966-70. He also spent time in Dallas catching criminals in narcotics.
For a long while after moving to town, he worked in loss prevention and as the operations manager for Lufkin Mall.
He now owns Guitar Tank, a music store in Huntington where he will let kids come in and take pictures with him for free. He doesn’t believe in charging parents for pictures with Santa and is happy to take pictures with anyone from zero to 100 years old.
While many kids question whether the Santa Claus whose lap they’ve been sitting on is real, the children of Huntington don’t. And those who come to him for the first time and aren’t sure if he’s real are allowed to tug on his beard, just to make sure.
“I’m going to offer the kids, if they want it, a Santa whose beard they can pull on,” Claus said. “They’ll yank a knot in your drawers, that’s for sure.”
For those inquisitive kids who want to know how Claus gets into their houses, especially when they don’t have a chimney, he brings out his master key. The large key is tied to a long bit of red ribbon and has Santa inscribed at the top. It only works on Christmas night, he said.
“It’s a master key,” he said. “This key opens any lock in the world. … I charge it all year long because it’s got to last all night and I take it with me. It’s always in my pocket so when I need to get into a house to see you and leave your presents, I just unlock the door. And when I leave, I relock it.”
William Wilkie, 5, had his sixth picture with Claus this year and can quickly tell the real from fake, his mom Kristyn said. His first picture was just after leaving the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at 7 weeks old.
“We saw the Santa in the mall this last weekend and (William) told me that was a fake because he knows the real Santa,” Wilkie said.
“(William) knows (Claus) is in the North Pole during Christmas but that he lives in Huntington when it’s hot out. I had to explain why Santa is here all the time and in regular clothes.”
Claus especially enjoys his time with the kids in Angelina County, he said. He tries to specialize their experiences with him and make sure each and every one knows that they are loved and that someone wants them to have a merry Christmas.
“Kids feel your love,” Claus said. “They know that.”
He loves hearing their Christmas wishes, he said. Some of his favorites were kids wishing for elephants, or an airplane or a pony, he said. One child wanted a bulldozer because his dad had one; Claus told his dad to share.
“They know I care. They know I love them,” he said. “A lot of them know that I know their name — and it freaks them out.”
One year, Mrs. Claus (who also goes by Julie Tanksley) took special photos of Claus while he was hard at work so that they could send hand-written letters to the kids in the area. He reached out to parents through Facebook to see what kids really wanted one.
“I didn’t think it’d be that big of a deal,” Claus said. “It was something like 68 people who wanted me to send pictures to their kids. Some of them had two or three kids.”
He asked the parents to tell him if there was any particular message the kid needed to hear during the Christmas season and included notes like: “You should probably pick up your room” or “You need to listen to mama better.”
“The kids were just thrilled with them,” Mrs. Claus said.
“I know like six or seven kids who have them framed and on their dresser,” Claus said.
