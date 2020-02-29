Artist and former Olympic skater Jennifer Wester will show off her ability to blend her skating background with art at Angelina College next month.
Wester’s exhibition “Seeing Time” is scheduled to run at the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery from Tuesday to March 25. An artist’s reception will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the ACA foyer. Admission is free.
“(Wester) often explores line as object and communication tool, as well as interaction motives, both algorithmic and impulsive,” her website states. “Her work visually embraces chaos while often being created in a very orderly manner. She often composes work with and about residues and indexes of body, movement and processes.
‘’Highlights in Wester’s career as an emerging artist have been her performance and videographic works shown at the SOLUNA Festival in 2018 and the CICA Museum in 2019, grants with the city of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs in 2019 for her line and action paper art experiences, and receiving a Meadows Award from Southern Methodist University in 2019 to pursue a Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art.”
The exhibit will feature Wester’s artwork from her action painting series in which she skates along the canvas. Sculptural work drawn from those prints and paintings also will be displayed.
Wester received a number of accolades in her career alongside her partner and husband Daniil Barantsev. Wester was the 2007 Nebelhorn Trophy champion and the 2008 ISU Four Continents fourth-place finisher. Wester and Baranstev were also the 2008 World Championship first alternates for Team USA.
Wester continued skating professionally before attending and graduating from Yale University with a degree in computing and the arts. She has become a professional artist based out of Dallas.
“Presence. Awareness. Agency,” a statement from Wester states.
“These are the words I’m most interested in as of late. My practice centers itself in the desire to elevate the inner self through systematic psychological triggers that shift one’s conscious voice from that of doubt to that of ability. I seek to engage a breath of possibilities too long absent, if ever before present, in the viewer’s conscience. I want to spark a sense of agency and affirming engagement with the visual and spatial world … so strong that it ripples outward long after.”
For more information, contact ACA Gallery Curator Le’Anne Alexander at lalexander@angelina.edu.
