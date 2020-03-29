Deep East Texas’ slow and steady growth can be attributed to centuries of work from the great families and companies who learned to love the natural, wild beauty of the area and refused to leave.
Moore Brothers Construction Co., originally named J.S. Moore and Sons, was a wild bunch of railroad workmen traveling around Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas in the late 1870s, using mules and Fresno Scrapers — a machine pulled by horses or mules to sift dirt more efficiently than men with shovels. When they happened upon Lufkin in the late 1880s or 1890s, they decided to settle down and dig in their roots, Thomas Moore, the president of Moore Brothers Construction, said.
Before settling, the company lived at each job site, setting up small tent cities for their workers.
“This business was started by my great-grandfather back in about 1870,” he said. “They just moved from one job to another over quite a big area, but they ended up settling in Lufkin. That’s when they, after the cars of the 1900s came along, started building roads.”
J.S. Moore was the company’s first president. Harmon Moore and J.S. John Moore ran the business until 1938, when Tom Moore (Thomas Moore’s father) was named president with Lloyd Moore named as vice president. Tom Moore died in 1960 at the age of 49, leaving Lloyd Moore to take on the role of president.
The company reorganized as Moore Brothers Construction Co. in 1938 and that’s still the name the business uses today.
Four generations later, the company has maintained a solid, slow growth as they help to maintain the roads throughout the region, Moore said.
“We’ve worked on just about all the roads around Lufkin, on U.S. Highway 59, U.S. 69,” he said. “Then, we also work a 60-70 mile radius to Lufkin. We’ve worked on all the major highways and a lot of the farm-to-market roads.”
Beyond the work they’ve done on roadways, they did the concrete base work for several buildings throughout town. Throughout their long history in the county they:
■ Did the original sitework and ground clearing for Texas Foundries in 1937 and for Southland Paper Mills in 1939.
■ Did the original Angelina County Airport in 1947.
■ Built the Garden Of Memories Cemetery in 1948.
■ Did the demolition and cleanup after the Perry Building fire in 1948 and helped build the building there now.
■ Built the Redland Drive-In Theater in 1949.
■ Built Kurth Drive in 1952.
■ Did the grading site work for the Temple Fiberboard Plant in 1956.
■ Built the first section of Loop 287 around Lufkin in 1959.
Thomas Moore took over in 1979 at the age of 39 and members of his family, David Moore and Clint Teutsch, are the vice presidents. Moore hopes they will continue to take care of the business after his retirement.
“I think the third, fourth and fifth generations might have some new ideas, but I believe that depends on the people and what their philosophies are,” Moore said.
“My philosophy was to continue on in the business, grow the business and continue with road construction.”
He said he wanted to see the company grow into hot-mix asphalt and ready-mix concrete, which is where they are now.
In the last few years, the company has played a major role in the improvement and growth of the major highways in the area. They did work on U.S. Highway 96 in Shelby County, on U.S. Highway 59 between Lufkin and Diboll and made U.S. Highway 69 between Huntington and Lufkin and then north of Lufkin to Pollok into a four-lane highway. They continue to work on U.S. 69.
“There’s going to be a lot of infrastructural work, highway work, in the county, and we plan to be involved in that,” Moore said. “There looks like there will be a lot of work to do, and we want to be a part of it.”
