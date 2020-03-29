“The history of Diboll is the history of the company.”
Many in the Diboll community say this when asked about their history. Diboll began as a plot of land owned by J.C. Diboll, according to a written history titled “A Satchel and a Dream” by Ellen Temple for the Diboll Free Press in 1976.
When 34-year-old Thomas Lewis Latane (Tom) Temple stepped off a coach of the old Houston, East and West Texas Railroad with a satchel and a dream and surveyed “the rich Texas land now known as Diboll,” he bought the 7,000 acres of virgin timber from J.C. Diboll in 1893.
“Diboll is a unique town simply in its still being here,” the history reads. “It began as a sawmill town in an era when lumber company policy was generally to cut-out-and-get-out. The man who founded Diboll had different and new ideas about lumber operations, and it is partly to him and his successors that Diboll owes its growth and stability.”
T.L.L. Temple wanted a permanent operation that depended on a sustained yield forest policy, and with a permanent mill grew a solid town, which missed the gate of such towns that only lasted as long as the trees, Ellen Temple wrote.
The company was known as the Southern Pine Lumber company at the time.
W.E. Chandler, the oldest living resident in Diboll in 1972, told the Diboll Free Press what she remembered of Diboll in 1895. She was 6 years old and remembered that the train stopped just long enough to let off her and her family near the company offices.
“Diboll was little more than a weed patch with fewer than a dozen houses which were one or two room shanties built near the shop and mills,” Ellen Temple writes. “But Diboll had just started to grow, and it wasn’t long before it had passed Emporia and that little town to the south had died out.”
The first public school of Diboll was organized with the erection of the first sawmill in 1894. Schools were open seven months a year, and by 1908, school attendance increased to 150. In addition to Diboll Public School, there was a colored school and a private school.
In 1902, a writer in the Angelina County Weekly Tribune described Diboll as “another mill village, with its tall smoke stack vomiting volumes of black smoke, big log lakes and singing saws. There are several hundred people here, and they all seem busy.”
A second mill began in 1903, and the company’s holdings increased to 201,313 acres by 1908. It interacted closely with other communities, even helping to organize the Lufkin Land and Lumber Co., which turned into the Long-Bell Lumber Co.
The company provided many “intellectual and physical comforts” for the citizens of Diboll, Ellen Temple wrote. Employees enjoyed tennis and baseball as members of the Diboll Athletic Society. Women had a Literary Club which did much for “society entertainment” in the town.
A little yellow pine church held regular meetings of the Baptists and the Methodists in its first floor and regular convocations of the Odd Fellows and the Woodsmen of the World in a secret society chamber upstairs. Christian Science services were held in Frank Farrington’s home each Sunday, which T.L.L. Temple attended, Ellen Temple wrote.
Company houses, including electricity and wallpaper, rented for $6-$12 with no charge for utilities. The company encouraged families to have gardens and cattle on credit to be paid back $1 per month.
The “Roaring Twenties” were pretty quiet in Diboll, Ellen Temple wrote.
“Mrs. Beatrice Coan Burkhalter reported that the favorite pastimes for young people were Sunday afternoon baseball games, picnics, going to the silent movie theater or meeting at the old depot for the four-mile stroll to the river,” she wrote. “Another long-time resident recalled that her favorite place to eat lunch in the summer months was in the shadow of the lumber stacks — the only cool place in town.”
The company store was located beside the railroad tracks and had everything one needed — a doctor’s office, post office, barber shop, drug store, etc. Ellen Temple wrote: “You could buy anything there from a coffin to a bath in the barber shop.”
“The ‘American Lumberman’ magazine painted a glowing picture of Diboll in 1908, describing the commissary store as a thriving mercantile business,” says an account in “Land of the Little Angel,” a history of Angelina County written by the Angelina County Historical Survey Committee in 1976.
“Branch stores were set up in boxcars at logging camps to accommodate residents there. The main store at Diboll drew visitors from several neighboring counties, and it wasn’t uncommon for a farmer to travel 30 miles to shop in Diboll.”
There were few cars in Diboll in the 1920s, and the cars that were there often became stuck in the unpaved red clay streets, she wrote. The first highway to Lufkin was completed sometime before 1928.
“The Great Depression of the early 1930s was a dramatic, difficult time for Southern Pine Lumber Co., and Temple Lumber Co. under the leadership of T.L.L. Temple Sr. had been running ‘full steam’ acquiring land, expanding retail operations, investing,” Ellen Temple wrote in a Diboll Free Press article in 1976 about how the Temple empire almost folded during the Great Depression.
By 1930, 6 million U.S. citizens were jobless and 12 million had no work by the following year; more than 5,000 banks had failed and 32,000 businesses went bankrupt. There were plenty of goods, forests full of timber, but no money for folks to buy lumber, she wrote.
Bankers had a creditors’ meeting in the Texarkana National Bank to discuss putting the Southern Pine Lumber Co. into bankruptcy in 1931 because the company owed somewhere around $4 million. Arthur Temple Sr. gave a speech explaining that the company was doing all it possibly could and would try to pay the banks back as soon as possible.
T.L.L. Temple died in 1935 at 76 years of age and is buried in the family plot in Rose Hill Cemetery in Texarkana. Arthur Temple Sr. became president of the Southern Pine Lumber Co.
Arthur Sr. told his son that he vowed to keep the company going for the people who probably wouldn’t be able to find another job.
“Dad liquidated assets and scrounged enough money to pay off the banks — an effort which impaired his health, in my opinion,” Ellen Temple writes that Arthur Jr. said. “To this day Republic is our lead bank because of the loyalty and faith that they demonstrated.”
This impacted the future of the company’s economic philosophy. Arthur Jr. wrote to Latane Temple in 1951 that “I went through hell in the early ’30s paying off debts which had been made through expansion policies in the ’30s and resolved never to get caught in any such a tight spot again.”
“The Land of the Little Angel” calls the period from 1948 to the 1970s as one of the best chapters in Diboll’s history.
“It was an era in which a rough sawmill town began to emerge as one of the most progressive small towns in Texas,” the book reads.
Arthur Temple Jr. became manager and vice president of Southern Pine Lumber Co. when Henry G. Temple died in 1948. Arthur Temple Jr. became the president at 31, three years later, after his father died.
The book includes an account from Ben Anthony (95 at the time) who said that Diboll was a sad sight when Arthur Temple Jr. took over Southern Pine Lumber Co.
He helped citizens appreciate the importance of maintaining their yards and within 18 months, Arthur Temple Jr. provided Diboll with its first ice plant, 24-hour ambulance service, an air-conditioned medical clinic, improved streets, a new fire station and equipment, and about 70 new homes.
“By the early 1950s, the town had a new shopping center, which replaced the old commissary system of selling, and a new housing development for medium-priced, privately-owned homes,” the book says. “It was the town’s first set of homes owned by citizens rather than by the company.”
Diboll was incorporated as a city in 1962, and the citizens had to provide all the services formerly provided by the company, “The History of Angelina County” written in 1992 by the Lufkin Genealogical and Historical Society states.
The company’s name changed to Temple Industries Inc. in 1965, and in 1969 it became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, which led to Time Inc. and Temple Industries merging to become Temple-Eastex in 1975.
“Among the many achievements, there are a few that make Dibollians especially proud of their city,” the book “The Land of the Little Angel” says. “One is that the Diboll public schools achieved total integration by 1968, long before most Texas cities. Also, the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, a true community project, was named the 1968 Texas Library of the Year. Diboll also boasts the new Katherine Sage Temple Child Day Care Center, a nine-hole Municipal Golf Course, three community centers and three parks. The population in 1975 was about 3,800.”
Time Inc. spun off its forest products division in late 1983. The new company known as Temple-Inland Inc. began operations on Jan. 1, 1984, and included the former Temple Industries, Eastex Pulp & Paper Company, Temple-Eastex, Inland Container Corporation, several financial service companies and various subsidiaries, according to the Diboll History Center.
Temple-Inland liquidated its strategic forest lands in late 2007 and was acquired by International Paper in early 2012. International Paper integrated the paper side of Temple-Inland but sold the building products division to Georgia-Pacific in summer 2013.
Diboll City Manager Dennis McDuffie told The Lufkin Daily News in 2013 his mood was cautiously optimistic.
“There are a lot of people that finally will get some answers to a lot of the questions that have been buzzing around for the last couple of years since the original sale of Temple to IP and now IP to GP,” McDuffie said. “It’s a situation where we can get on with our lives now, and we’re pretty sure what we are going to be dealing with. There are some unanswered questions, but we look forward to dealing with Georgia-Pacific and forming those partnerships that have always made Diboll the city that it is.”
